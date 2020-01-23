FG, South West governors agree on Amotekun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal government and the six governors of the South West have reached agreement on the operation Amotekun, a security outfit established by the governors.

The agreement was reached on Thursday when the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, met with South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police.

It was learnt that the meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun Initiative but due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.

The outfit launched on January 9, 2020 was declared illegal by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami’s pronouncement had been greeted with both condemnations and commendations from the supporters and opponents of the security outfit established to tackle security challenges in the zone.

“The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward. Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government.

“It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure,” noted a statement by the spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Aknade .

