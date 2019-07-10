FG sincere about driving intermodal transportation – CIOTA

ADVERTISEMENT

National President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said yesterday that the Federal Government is sincere about driving intermodal transportation in the country.

The institute promised to continually give the government its professional advice as the present administration is revolutionising the nation’s transportation.

Jamoh spoke in Lagos during the maiden national conference organised by the institute after the recent enactment of the act establishing the institute and conferring it with a “chartered” status.

CIOTAN, formerly Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, became chartered early this year after the president assented to the bill passed by the eighth National Assembly.

With the ‘chartered’ status, the institute becomes the pioneer institution to regulate the training of professionals in the transportation sector.

The executive council of the institute has therefore articulated strategic road map for its development and growth and vowed to support government’s agenda aimed at improving the transportation sector.

Jamoh stressed that the institute would expand the transportation practice footprint across the country by becoming a reputable institute nationwide based on the mandate of the act establishing it.

He added that the six geo-political zones would be duly covered to lead specific transportation-related initiatives from the roads in the East, North-Central where a lot of mining is presently going on, to Lagos, the hub of the South-West, there would be focus on pipelines, cable transportation and aviation.

The president said they would continue to train professionals and advise government and all stakeholders to adopt and implement global best practices in transport administration.

CIOTA was founded in 1944 in Great Britain and organised throughout the vast transport industry worldwide as an association of professional transport managers and administrators with more than 30,000 membership strength.

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (Nigeria chapter) was incorporated as an autonomous transport professional body on September 22, 1986 under the Land Perpetual Succession Act Cap 98.

