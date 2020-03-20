FG shuts 104 unity schools

ADVERTISEMENT

104 unity schools across the country would be closed on March 26 as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu gave the directive in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Gong, yesterday.

The statement said principals of the unity colleges should fast track the on-going second term examinations with a view to closing the schools.

The minister said the management of all the colleges should immediately activate necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of sanitizers and hand washing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

He directed the principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities.

