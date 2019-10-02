FG should channel recovered loot to social security – Jega

  1. Home
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano   Published Date
A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Professor Attahiru Jega.
Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega has advised the federal government to use recovered loot to develop national social security to alleviate hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The former INEC boss spoke during the Independence lecture organized by the Hudaibiyya Centre held at the Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Kano

He said every Nigerian deserves a better life and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that.

He said it was unfortunate that irresponsiveness, leaders’ nonchalant attitude to the masses woes thrive in Nigeria, ‘‘whereas these are what other nations have been fighting to erase from their system. If a leader fails, it is up to the public to ensure that they vote them out”.

Jega added that there is an urgent need for the Buhari-led administration to come up with measures that would address insecurity and instability at various sectors of the nation.

