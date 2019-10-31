FG shops for 11 new perm secs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has begun the process for the appointment of 11 new permanent secretaries.

The acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, announced this in a circular.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said this was sequel to the presidential approval for the appointment of one permanent secretary from each of the six-geopolitical zones.

It also said that another five permanent secretaries were to replace those from Niger, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, and Ogun States for retirement in early 2020.

“Mr. President has approved the commencement of the process for the selection of eligible Directors to fill the vacancies. Consequently, officers in the main stream of the Federal Civil Service, who attained the substantive rank of Director on Salary Grade 17 on or before 1st January, 2017 and; who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal, from Borno Kebbi, Kwara, Niger and Ogun states, as well as the six geo-political zones and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December, 2020 are eligible to participate,” the circular said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App