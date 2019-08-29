FG set to reposition health insurance scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has set the process for the fundamental reforms that will transform the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) into a result-oriented public institution, well positioned for its mandate as a catalyst for the socio-economic and human capital development of the country.

The Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof Mohammed Sambo, who formally assumed office last month, has continued to inspire internal and external support for the scheme, by series of consultations aimed at building consensus around the reforms.

Prof Sambo who made a called on the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe in his office at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, shared his views and strategies for the reforms with the Senator.

He requested the assistance of the Senate Committee on Health, through legislative and advocacy engagements, for the on-going efforts to rebrand and reposition NHIS as a result-oriented public institution, operating effectively as a tool for reform of the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

“The reforms are anchored on the tripod of a 3-point Rebranding Agenda, including value reorientation, transparency and accountability, as well as accelerating the drive to achieving universal access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.”

Dr Sambo also highlighted 10 action points from the white paper on the Independent Fact-Finding Panel that investigated the recent crisis in the organisation as additional undertakings of the government aimed at repositioning the Scheme, particularly in the areas of staff audit, financial management systems, procurement, internal audit and labour relations.

Prof Sambo intimated Dr Oloriegbe with plans to deploy a robust ICT to drive the reforms, said, “this will solve 80 percent of the unacceptable transparency issues in their processes, as it will afford them the platforms for effective, real-time monitoring and evaluation.

Dr Oloriegbe, who congratulated the visiting NHIS boss, described his appointment as critical for the agency and the nation especially at this time while he hinted that there is mounting pressure for practical and quick results from the organisation under the new leadership, and therefore promised the full and consistent support of the committee and indeed the ninth Senate, which he described as “a better assembly that works for the people.”

Senator Oloriegbe advised the NHIS helmsman to give immediate attention to the challenges of the Scheme, particularly in the areas of human resources, stakeholder interests and minimal coverage.

