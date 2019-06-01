FG set to double revenue with Project Lighthouse

ADVERTISEMENT

Following concerns over poor revenue generation performance relative to the budget, the federal government plans to deploy new tools to ramp up revenue collection.

One of those new initiatives is the Project Lighthouse for which a steering committee was recently constituted by the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab S. Ahmed who chairs it with the deputy-chairman being the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties at the Ministry, Dr Mohammed K Dikwa.

The Project Lighthouse seeks to use big data analytics to provide intelligence to the tax authority on eligible tax payers and their real taxable incomes and assets.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Joint Tax Board (JTB) show that the number of people in the tax net is a mere 13 percent of the labour force with only 32 percent of companies registered with that Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) also registered with FIRS, even though more than 50 percent of these entities are deemed to be operational.

Nigeria also an abysmally low tax-to-GDP ratio of 6% and the overall revenue performance for 2018 is only 53% of the target in the 2018 budget. The total appropriation for 2018 was N9.12 trillion.

Mrs. Ahmed recently told newsmen in Abuja that the project seeks to support departments and agencies of government within the ministry to develop a more efficient revenue assessment method by ensuring that major revenue loopholes are plugged, and revenue collection is dramatically improved.

Shedding some light on the objective of the Project Lighthouse, Ahmed said: “It is the aggregation of data from key data sources to provide the Minister of Finance, the ministry and all revenue agencies under the ministry the capability to generate useful and insightful information.”

