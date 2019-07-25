FG seeks forfeiture of N2bn, properties linked to PEF official

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has filed a motion before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking for the interim forfeiture of monies and properties allegedly traced to an official of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

The FG, through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), alleged that the monies and properties traced to Dr Goody Nnadi, the General Manager, Corporate Services of PEF, were ‘suspicious assets far and beyond’ his legitimate income.

The chairman of the panel, Okoi Obono-Obla earlier said that the panel’s investigation uncovered a total inflow of N2.2bn, $302,964 USD; €11,000 Euro and £2,000 pounds sterling into the accounts of Nnadi from 2011 till date.

In the ex-parte motion dated July 23, but sighted by our reporter yesterday, 11 commercial banks, where Nnadi is said to operate 41 different accounts were listed as co-respondents.

Aside the interim forfeiture of the monies and properties, the government is also asking for an order of court restraining all the listed commercial banks “from posting any debit or making any withdrawals on all accounts”.

In the affidavit attached to the motion and deposed to by one Lawal Abdullahi, a police officer attached to SPIP, it was stated that 23 properties allegedly belonging to Nnadi appeared to be suspicious assets and that efforts were being made to investigate further. He added that during investigation, Nnadi confessed helping some oil companies to get allocation from NNPC and in return the companies paid some money (listed above) into his accounts.

He said Nnadi “as a wealthy civil servant has the capacity to do mischief to the investigation if urgent steps are not taken to preserve the properties.”

A date has not yet been fixed for the hearing of the motion.

