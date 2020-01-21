  1. Home
FG seeks $890m grant to fight HIV, TB, malaria

By Ojoma Akor   Published Date

Nigeria will soon apply for an $890m grant from the Global Fund to fight HIV, TB and malaria in the next three years.

Executive Secretary, Country Coordinating Mechanism, Nigeria, the custodian of Global Fund grants,  Dozie Ezechukwu, disclosed this yesterday during the annual retreat of the organization in Abuja. The theme of the retreat was “Strengthening Partnership and Accountability for Greater Impact”.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the federal government was committed  to ensuring transparency and accountability of the programmes as well as ensuring that the grant catered for patients suffering from HIV, TB and malaria in Nigeria.

Oversight Officer, Country Coordinating Mechanism, Nigeria, Ibrahim Tajudeen, said funding had been improved for the three diseases.

