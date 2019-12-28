FG seals 8 petrol stations in Enugu over inaccurate metering

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weights and Measures Department of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has shut down eight petrol stations in Enugu for inaccurate pump metering and under-dispensing of petroleum products.

Three of the eight petrol stations sealed are located along Enugu-Abakaliki Road, two petrol stations along Ogui Road and three stations in Abakpa area of Enugu metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the eight fuel stations sealed, was also sanctioned for defaulting in payment of regulatory fee to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Briefing newsmen, the team leader, Mr Ibrahim Isah, a deputy director in the Weights and Measures Department, said that the exercise was part of the department’s biannual operation nationwide.

Isah said that the exercise was carried out to ensure Nigerians got value for money.

He said that the department was out to ensure that no unscrupulous businessman or woman took advantage of unsuspecting members of the public to sell products below volume or quantity and quality standard to Nigerians.

“It lies in the hands of every trader or businessman and woman to ensure that what is sold out is of the right volume or quantity and quality to members of the public.

“For the fuel station owners and manager, they must take responsibility and ensure that their petroleum products pumping machines are well and accurately calibrated to the correct measure at all times.

“Whether there is shortage or under dispensing caused by mechanical or human error, the owner or manager have to take full and sole responsibility when caught by our enforcement officers,” he said.

Isah further said: “We will continue to ensure routine enforcement and monitoring to ensure that unscrupulous people owing manipulative fuel pumping machines in their stations are kept out of business in the state.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App