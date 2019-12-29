FG seals 8 fuel stations in Enugu over inaccurate metering

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weights and Measures Department under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has shut down eight petrol stations in Enugu for inaccurate pump metering and under-dispensing of petroleum products.

The eight petrol stations include three along Enugu-Abakaliki Road, two petrol stations along Ogui Road and three stations in Abakpa area of Enugu metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, one of those sealed, was also sanctioned for defaulting in payment of regulatory fee to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Briefing newsmen the team leader, Deputy Director in the Weights and Measures Department, Mr Ibrahim Isah, said the exercise was part of the department’s bi-annual operation nationwide.

He said the department was to ensure no unscrupulous businessman or woman took advantage of unsuspecting members of the public to sell below volume or quantity and quality.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App