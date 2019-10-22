FG seals 167 fuel stations in Oyo over invalid operating licence, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government of Nigeria, through the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed 167 fuel stations in Oyo State between January and October 2019 for different offences.

The offences, according to the Oyo State Field Office of DPR, Mr. Yemi Olaonipekun, ranged from invalid operating licence, under-dispensing of petroleum products, poor facilities and lack of safety measures.

The sealed stations include: Forte Oil at Ashi-Bodija Junction, Amazing fuel station at Air Force Junction, Akobo and Oduwoye fuel station at Yawiri at Akobo Oju-Irin.

He said: “Between January and October, we have sealed 167 filling stations for various infractions; but majorly for safety and not having current operating licence. Some of them were also sealed for offences ranging from pump underdispensing and poor house-keeping.

“We will also continue to monitor gas plants because we know that people are now using cooking gas more than before because kerosene is no longer much available.

“So, as more people are using cooking gas, we should also be aware of the safety implications to the plant owners and the people that have bought the gas for their own consumption.

“The exercise will continue because we want to ensure that whatever you are buying at forecourt is what actually you have paid for. We don’t want members of the public to be shortchanged. This is why we are trying to ensure we keep the tempo of our activities going.”

