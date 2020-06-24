FG saves N120bn from IPPIS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, says the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, has helped to attain projected savings to the tune of N60bn to N120bn from cleaning Human Resource data.

She said this Tuesday during a virtual meeting on the occasion of the 2020 Africa Public Service Day Celebration themed “Entrenching Good Governance: Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions.”

She stressed the need to make the public service more efficient and effective by leveraging on digitalization and automation for transparency and accountability in service delivery.

She also said the new performance management system was based on the principles of accountability, transparency, equity and ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App