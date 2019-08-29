FG rewards All African Games medalists with cash

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has rewarded the first batch of medalists at the ongoing African Games in Morocco with cash gift.

The reward which was given through the Ministry of Youth and Sport was distributed to 58 athletes and four officials who received $3,000 for gold, $2,000 for silver and $1,500 for bronze medalists.

Gold medalists in team events got $6000, Bronze $4500 while the Badminton mixed team players shared $18,000.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr Olusade Adesola, at a brief ceremony on Tuesday in Games Village in Rabat, Morocco lauded the effort of the team for their brilliant performance at the Games.

“As a Ministry, we shall continue to fulfil the commitment of government to each and every one of you in line with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Mr Olusade further stated that the 12th African Games will serve as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (with few exceptions) in Athletics, Badminton, Canoe/Kayak, Cycling, Handball, Judo, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Beach Volleyball and Weightlifting.

The Permanent Secretary congratulated the gold medalists in the mentioned sports who he said have already booked their spots at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

