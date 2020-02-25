FG resumes work on major roads in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has commenced the construction of four major roads in Niger state and awarded contracts for two others.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who is also the Chairman, Technical Support Team for the state’s urban support policy, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Minna.

The roads, according to him, are Ibeto – Kontagora, Kontagora – Mokwa, Lambata – Lapai – Agaie and Suleja – Minna.

He added that the federal government has also awarded the contracts for the Kontagora – Bangi and Kontagora – Rijau road projects, saying some of the projects would be completed before the end of the year.

On the part of the state government, he said the state had started massive road construction throughout the state in addition to the Minna – Bida road as well as surface dressing of over 267 kilometres of rural roads constructed by the Rural Access and Mobility Programme (RAMP).

Matane noted that the state government will construct weighing bridges along Bida – Minna road to checkmate the excesses of trailers and trucks carrying overload which, he said, damaged some of the newly constructed roads.

“Trailers and trucks will be weighed on the weighing bridges to ensure they comply with weight of the load expected of them to carry and anyone that is found wanting would be made to pay fine,” he said.

Matane also disclosed that the state government has entered into an agreement with the Korean government for the upgrading of the rail line from Baro to Minna to facilitate movement of goods and services from the Baro port to Minna, saying it will soon be completed.

The SSG further stated the aim of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for seeking the financial support of the South Korean Government and the technical assistance of the UN-Habitat to prepare the state urban policy is to enable all Nigerlites take their rightful place in transforming Niger state into a state that embodies equity in development.

Matane said the state’s new urban policy would be backed by law for its sustainability and implementation, adding that members of the Technical Support Team were drawn from the academia, private sector and the civil service.

