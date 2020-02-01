  1. Home
  3. FG rescues 2 Nigerians stranded in Kenya
FG rescues 2 Nigerians stranded in Kenya

Published Date

Two Nigerians, Adams John and Victor Obialu, who were stranded in Kenya as a result of irregular migration and visa overstay, have arrived Abuja on Friday.

Mr John, had travelled to Kenya in 2017 and was arrested for visa over-stay which earned him a six month imprisonment while Obialu was also imprisoned for passport and visa irregularities.

The duo were officially received by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement, stressed that irregular migration and improper documentation should be totally discouraged and avoided, and urged Nigerians to be law-abiding whenever and wherever they find themselves.

She further advised Nigerians to take visa guidelines and policies of other countries seriously to avoid prosecution.

