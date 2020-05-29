FG reorganises police, creates more department, zonal commands

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has approved the reorganization of the Nigeria Police with the creation of an additional department, five Zonal Commands and granting of full autonomy to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

The Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement yesterday, said the government also approved the decentralization of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID).

Mba said the approvals were part of efforts to address the threats posed by the dynamics of crimes and full implementation of the Community Policing initiative in the country.

He said by this re-organization, the FIB, which was previously a section under the FCID, is now a full-fledged department of the Force to be headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He said with the new arrangement, the force now had eight departments and each headed by a DIG.

Mba said the departments are: Finance and Administration, Operations, Logistics and Supply, FCID, Training and Development, Research and Planning, ICT and Force Intelligence Department.

He said with approval for the decentralization of the FCID, two additional offices would be established in Enugu and Gombe States.

He said the Enugu office would take care of investigations of major crimes emanating from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones while the office in Gombe would take care of the North-East geo-political zone.

He said each of the annexes, in addition to the existing ones in Lagos and Kaduna states, would be headed by an AIG who would report to the DIG in charge of the FCID in the Headquarters.

Mba said the creation of five new Zonal Command Headquarters in addition to the existing 12 brought the Zonal Command Headquarters to a total of 17 in the country.

“The five new Zonal Commands are: Akure, for Ondo/Ekiti; Awka for Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi; Yenagoa for Bayelsa/Rivers; Maiduguri for Yobe/Borno and Katsina for Katsina/Kaduna. (NAN)

