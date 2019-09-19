FG relocates Fire Service School from Lagos to Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Fire Service Training School for the South West Zone, currently in Lagos, is to be relocated to Osun State.

The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim, disclosed this in Osogbo yesterday when he and his entourage visited Governor Oyetola. They were in Osun to inaugurate the newly procured state-of-the-art fire fighting trucks donated by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim said the relocation became necessary due to the recent affiliation of the National Fire Academy, Sheda, to the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, for the purpose of running a post graduate programme in disaster management.

“The training school in Lagos will now be a mini campus of the National Fire Academy, Sheda, to bring the programme to the doorsteps of students in the South West. The deployment of these huge assets to Osun is to complement the efforts of the state Fire Service while enhancing service delivery for the protection of lives and property,” Ibrahim said.

Governor Oyetola said his administration understands the need to protect lives and property of the citizens,

This, according to him, is why his government is doing everything possible to ensure safety “at all costs.”

