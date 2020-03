ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday released the second tranche of N620 million, to tackle COVID-19 in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media & Communications, to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

The Ministry had earlier released the first tranche of N364 million.

