FG receives 6 new training aircraft for NCAT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has received six diamond aircraft for pilot training at the College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

The aircraft to be delivered to Nigeria in three weeks is a part of the re-fleeting programme of the NCAT.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika announced this on his Twitter handle.

Just received, in Austria, 6 new state of the art Aircraft for NCAT Zaria. To be delivered within 3 weeks. In our effort to catch up with technology inline with our approved roadmap. Our efforts has earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training center of excellence 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Kc7aeJOrhN ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) January 24, 2020

“I just received, in Austria, 6 new state of the art Aircraft for NCAT Zaria. To be delivered within 3 weeks. In our effort to catch up with technology inline with our approved roadmap. Our efforts has earned Zaria the status of ICAO regional training center of excellence” he said.

The NCAT Rector Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed had exclusively told our correspondent that NCAT is pursuing a refleeting programme that will see it replace all it’s old aircraft.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App