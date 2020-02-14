FG recants, says subscribers can have more than 3 SIMs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday said it had not taken a final decision on the maximum number of SIM cards a telecom subscriber could have.

It had recently asked the Nigerian Communication Commission to review the SIM registration policy and possibly restrict each subscriber to three SIM cards.

But speaking at the swearing in ceremony/inauguration of NCC board chairman and another board member in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa All Ibrahim Pantami, said a subscriber would have to convince the government why he/she should have more than three mobile lines.

Pantami quoted the security agencies as saying that Nigeria’s security was tied to proper SIM registration process.

He said the reports by security agents indicated that since millions of SIM cards were blocked last year, crimes perpetrated with aid of SIM cards had reduced.

