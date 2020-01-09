FG recalls suspended NBET MD as minister submits panel report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Marilyn Amobi, earlier suspended over many complaints about her, has been recalled.

This is just as the Ministry of Power is said to have submitted the report of a committee raised to probe the many complaints against her.

The directive for recall was conveyed in a memo issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, on 24 December 2019, directed that Amobi step down while raising a five-man committee to investigate the myriads of complaints against the MD.

It said the action was with the view of restoring sanity in the management of the company.

With the reversal, the MD would resume at her duty post.

However, the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman, in an interview with Daily Trust on Thursday, said the 5-man committee had concluded its investigation of the complaints against the MD and had submitted it to appropriate authorities for onward action.

NBET was incorporated on July 29, 2010 and serves as a special purpose vehicle to buy electricity from the Generation Companies (GenCos) and sell to the Distribution Companies (DisCos).

It is a power sector agency licensed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to operate.

