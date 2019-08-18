FG reacts to attack on Senator Ekweremadu in Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

In a statement in Abuja, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs AbiKe Dabiri-Erewa said that the incident was an embarrassment to the country.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, ended up in such a disgraceful manner,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the event was to provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses.

She disclosed that some of the culprits, who perpetrated the act, had been apprehended.

Dabiri-Erewa called on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for the actions of the culprits.

She also appealed to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves, as such unruly incidents tarnish the image of the country.

Sen. Ekweremadu, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that he was physically assaulted by some members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Enweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja. (NAN)

