FG re-opens custodial centres shut down by insurgents in Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has re-opened all the custodial centres that were earlier shut down by the Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast region of the country.

The Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Francis Enobore, disclosed this during the 2019 media parley/facility tour to Dukpa farm center in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that in the heat of insurgents’ attacks in the Northeast, many custodial centres were attacked, burnt down and inmates freed by Boko Haram fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

However, Enobore said: “A total of 32 satellite custodial centres shut down by Boko Haram insurgency have been re-opened.”

He also said that the Federal Government had approved a 3000 capacity ultra-modern custodial centres for all the geo-political zones with that of North West in Kano at the verge of completion.

While speaking on the giant strides of the management of the NCoS, Enobore said most Boko Haram offenders in custody have been given psychological re-orientation, adding that 22 of them recently accepted Western education and were enrolled for WAEC and NECO.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App