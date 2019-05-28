  1. Home
FG raises c’ttee on rebranding information in public service

By Abbas Jimoh Published Date

The Federal Government has constituted a Technical Working Committee on Rebranding Information Management in the federal public service.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this at a two-day training workshop on Reform Communication and Rebranding of Information Officer, organized by the Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR).

The SGF, who represented the federal government at the event, said the committee would have as members, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms as member/secretary.

The SGF listed the objectives of the workshop as including, among other things, improving the capacity of the information officer to communicate effectively using simple easy-to-understand language.

