FG raises alarm over movement of bandits from Zamfara, Katsina to neighbouring states

The presidency has raised the alarm over mass movement of bandits sacked from Zamfara and Katsina states to other neighbouring states.

Dr Amina Shamaki, Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, revealed this in Jalingo, Thursday at a federal and states security administrator’s meeting in Jalingo.

According to her, this is an indication that those unrepentant bandits were making efforts to escalate the menace to other areas.

She noted that some states in the North-Central and South-West geopolitical zones had started experiencing upsurge in kidnap incidents being perpetrated by the dislodged bandits.

She enjoined states that were faced with banditry to take a leave from the initiative of Zamfara government by engaging the repentant ones in dialogue.

Dr Shamaki stressed encouraged security agencies to intensify efforts to dislodge bandits and deny them free movement.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Yassy Dogari, the Permanent Secretary, Home Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said that the meeting would serve as a platform for sharing of information among security agents and stakeholders

He said that the planned commencement of Operation Ayem-Akpatuma 11 in the state would go a long way in addressing the security challenges in the state.

