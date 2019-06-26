FG promotes 39 civil defence officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board has approved the promotion of 39 Deputy Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to the position of a commandant.

Among those who were promoted are Ezenyinulu Valentine and Ageh Richard who were last promoted 15 and 12 years ago respectively.

During the decoration ceremony of the officers at the Corps’ headquarter in Abuja on yesterday, the NSCDC Commandant-General, AbdullahiGana Mohammad said those promoted deserved their elevation.

He disclosed that apart from doing well in the examination, other factors such as federal character and availability of vacancies were taken into consideration during the promotion exercise.

The commandant-general charged the new commandants to brace up for more responsibilities, adding that they must contribute their quota in tackling the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Also speaking at the ceremony, a federal commissioner in the board, Ado Jafar said discipline and loyalty also played a role in the promotion exercise, insisting that “you cannot command a unit if you are not a disciplined officer.”

