FG promises improved road, rail projects in 2018

The federal government has promised “to make significant in-roads in advancing” road and rail projects across the country this year.



President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed on Monday while addressing Nigerians in his New Year national broadcast.

He said his administration has set “ambitious target” regarding rail projects this year.



President Buhari said: “Already in construction stage is the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway.



“The line should reach Ibadan from Lagos by the end of 2019... Construction of the Kano – Kaduna segment is expected to commence this year and reach Kaduna by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021 the two ends will be joined so that we will have standard gauge railway across the main North-South trading route.



“The Abuja – Kaduna route will be boosted by additional rolling stock next Thursday and will be able to handle one million commuters annually.



“At the same time I have approved and negotiations will be concluded in the first part of this year for the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri line covering Aba, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Makurdi, Lafia, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and Damaturu. The Abuja to Itakpe line will go through Baro and terminate in Warri with construction of a new seaport at Warri.



“Negotiations are also advanced for the construction of other railway lines, firstly from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic passing through Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, Jibia to Maradi.



“Secondly, Lagos to Calabar the “Coastal Rail” through Ore, Benin, Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, Sapele, Ughelli, Warri, Yenagoa, Otuoke, Port Harcourt, Aba, Uyo and Calabar. In the next few years, all these Nigerian cities will be linked by functional modern rail systems, giving enormous boost to the social and economic life of our people.



“With respect to the Abuja Capital Light Rail, progress has reached 98% completion, as at 64% completion when we assumed office. Only test runs remain before start of operations.



“This train service will stimulate economic activities in the Federal Capital and provide residents with an efficient and safe transportation system. Twelve railway sub-stations around the capital over a 45.2 kilometre route will serve as a catalyst and a pull factor to the economy of the area. The Light Rail System will reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission in line with the Administration’s policy on climate change.”



He said his government has charged the newly reconstituted management of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) with a 12 week rapid intervention in road repairs to cover all the geo-political zones.



“Government is undertaking repairs and maintenance of 44 roads within the six geo-political zones.



“Twenty five major highways will be funded under the N100b SUKUK facility. Each geo-political zone will benefit by an equal amount of N16.67b. The following major highways are to receive special attention:



a. Oyo – Ogbomosho,



b. Ofusu – Ore – Ajebandele – Shagamu,



c. Yenagoa Road Junction – Kolo Otuoke – Bayelsa Palm,



d. Enugu – Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Way,



e. Onitsha – Enugu Expressway,



f. Kaduna Eastern Bypass,



g. Dualization of Kano – Maiduguri Road,



h. Dualization of Abuja – Lokoja – Benin Road,



i. Dualization of Suleja – Minna Road.



“In addition, Government has approved work to start on the re-construction of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano road which is in a state of disrepair. Work will soon start and is expected to be completed in 2019,” the president assured.



