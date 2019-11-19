FG postpones 2019 Abuja Carnival

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary of the Ministry, Joe Mutah, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new date for the carnival which was earlier slated to hold from the 23rd to the 25th of November with the theme: “Culture for Peace”, has not been confirmed yet.

“A new date will be announced for the Carnival in due course,” the statement read.

The statement also said the ministry apologized to all invited guests for the inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

