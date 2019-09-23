FG pledges to support local manufacturers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has pledged to support local manufacturers across the country.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo stated this in Abuja during the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) Abuja branch, comprising Nasarawa, Niger and the FCT.

“We must do everything within our power to support local manufacturers to achieve the required level of quality and scale in their operations to compete and thrive effectively,” he said.

Represented by the Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, Osinbajo cited the recent border closure as one of the measures to protect local manufacturers.

Also speaking, the Minister for State Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, said the ministry through its relevant agencies would ensure more access to affordable and available finance for the sector.

