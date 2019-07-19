FG pledges better welfare for Super Eagles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has promised to ensure better welfare for the Super Eagles following their third place finishing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge on Friday in Abuja at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while receiving the bronze medal winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, commended the team for been good ambassadors of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me warmly welcome our great team from Cairo, Egypt. You had great team spirit and ruggedness in the competition and that is very commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure you that Mr President has taken speedy action about your allowances and very soon you will receive them, I assure you of that,’’ Mustapha said.

He said the federal government was committed to empowering Nigerian youth especially through sport.

Responded on behalf of the players, Super Eagles Assistant Captain Ahmed Musa thanked the federal government for their support and pledged better outing in future competitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria finished third to pick the bronze at the 2019 AFCON after defeating Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles, who arrived Nigeria on Friday morning, were given a rousing welcome by the government and Nigerian football supporters who defied the rain to welcome their stars home.

The bronze winning team was led by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) First Vice-President, Seyi Akinwunmi; 2nd Vice Chairman Shehu Dikko; Secretary General, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, and NFF Board member, Ahmed Yusuf.

NAN reports that some of the players like Captain Mikel Obi and Striker, Odion Ighalo had returned to their base in Europe and Asia from Egypt.

Some of those that arrived Nigeria included Assistant captain, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, and the home based goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Others are Leicester city midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Victor Oshimen, Samuel Chukwueze, Shehu Abdullahi, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu and Francis Uzoho. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App