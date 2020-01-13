FG plans N88m cook stoves for institutions

After N9.2bn stoves for rural women project flops Five years into the controversies trailing the procurement of N9.2 billion cook stoves for rural women, the Federal Ministry of Environment is shopping for companies to procure and distribute cook stoves to “institutions.” The Federal Executive Council (FEC) under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan had in 2015 approved $4.8…
