FG pensioners demand payment of 33% arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to include upward review of retirees pension in the implementation of the N30 new minimum wage and approve the payment of the 33 per cent arrears owed federal pensioners.

In a second term inauguration congratulatory message jointly signed by Chief Temple C. Ubani and Mr. Franklin Erinle, president general and general secretary respectively, FEPPPAN urged him to better their lives the more by approving the payment of the outstanding 33 per cent arrears owed federal pensioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With gratitude to the Almighty God, we write on behalf of members of FEPPPAN to felicitate with you on your inauguration as the sixth civilian President of Nigeria.

“We want to thank and also commend you for your love for the senior citizens of this country which is easily noticeable in your effort for regular payment of our monthly pension. The situation can only get better with the immediate payment of the outstanding arrears of 33 per cent for federal pensioners,” it said

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App