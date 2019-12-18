FG pays promotion arrears of correctional service personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has released funds for the payment of promotion areas of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) personnel who were promoted in 2013 and 2014.

Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, disclosed this during the 2019 media parley/facility tour to Dukpa farm center in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Wednesday.

He also disclosed that payment of the areas have already been effected by the service to all beneficiaries, including retired staff members.

Speaking on the efforts being made to upgrade facilities following the recent electrical incident in Ikoyi MSCC, Lagos, where five inmates lost their lives, he said “a reassessment of utility services in our facilities nation-wide is currently ongoing in order to device possible ways of coping with the phenomenal overcrowding in the system and avoid recurrence.

Enobore added that Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) had been developed to capture inmates’ biometrics.

“This CIMS will assist the Service to Identify Inmates and aid their case management. The project has taken off already in 80 locations across the country,” he added.

