FG partners Turkey to establish military clothing factory

Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence and a Turkish firm, Sur Corporatewear, yesterday in Abuja signed an agreement on the establishment of a military and paramilitary clothing factory at the Defence Industry Complex in Kaduna State.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said this was to reposition DICON with a view to enhancing its production capabilities and start a Public-Private Partnership based on “Build, Operate and Transfer” PPP model.

He said Sur Corporatewear was expected to develop a “Made in Nigeria” brand of textile material and accessories and also inject a total of $13m required to finance the enterprise.

He said as the supervising ministry of DICON, the MOD would guarantee patronage by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, while DICON and Sur Corporatewear had also incorporated a Joint Venture Special Purpose Vehicle under the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990.

He said the partnership, among others, intended to revitalize Nigeria’s textile industry through the development of cotton farms and state of the art cotton milling plants across the Northern part of the country.

