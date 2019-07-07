FG partners Humanity Foundation on migrant protection

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said it will collaborate with Humanity Foundation, a nongovernmental organisation, in the generation of qualitative data that will strengthen migration protection between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, disclosed this when he received in audience a delegation from the Humanity Foundation, led by the project officer, Mr. Paul Nwankwo.

“Nigeria has explored multiple ways of safeguarding the rights of Nigerian citizens in Saudi Arabia and the independent assessment to be carried out by the foundation will help to strengthen the processes in furtherance of the mandate of international placement of migrant workers provided for in the Labour Acts Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004,” Alo said.

“I have directed the Department of Employment and Wages of the ministry to give you all the necessary support you need so that this work will be achieved at the estimated time frame of six months,” he added.

Earlier, the Project Officer, Mr. Paul Nwankwo, said the group was undergoing a project on Assessment of Protection of Rights of Nigerian Migrant Workers in Saudi Arabia and Migrant Workers in Nigeria.

