FG orders immediate evacuation of inmates from Koton-Karfe facility

The Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Ja’afar Ahmed, has ordered the evacuation of inmates at its Koton Karfe facility in Kogi State.

The order followed the visit of the Controller General to the facility which fence was fell by flooding that occurred on Monday.

The service Public Relations Officer, Mr Francis Enobore, disclosed this in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the personnel of the service had captured some of the inmates who escaped due to the incidence, adding that the escapees were not up to 200 as reported earlier.

According to Enobore, the total number of inmates at Koton-Karfe yard even before the incident were 227, saying that not all the inmates left the facility when the flood fell the wall.

“The good thing is that our Controller General has visited and saw the terrible condition of the prison. The yard is flooded with water.

“In fact, it is a terrible situation as at the time we visited.

“I can also tell you that some of the inmates could not leave the facility because of the fear of being drown and some have even been recaptured,” he said.

Enobore, however, did not disclose where the inmates were to be relocated to. (NAN)

