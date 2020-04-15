FG orders deployment of NASENI disinfectant sprayers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure to deploy its newly developed made-in-Nigeria disinfectant safety sprayers to the Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja.

The committee, which visited to NASENI headquarters, Abuja, said the hospital had admitted two COVID-19 patients.

Led by its Vice-Chairman Prof. Abdusalami Nasidi on an inspection of NASENI facilities, the task force said the hospital had been activated to take in COVID-19 patients for treatment and therefore the entire health workers in the hospital needed to be sanitized before and after they must have attended to patients.

He said: “We do not want to take chances to lose any of our health workers, doctors, nurses and other health-service providers in the Federal Capital territory, therefore the NASENI disinfectant Safety Sprayers had come handy even as we look forward to deploy more of the equipment already produced by the Agency to combat COVID-19 pandemic.”

