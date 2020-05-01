FG orders civil servants to resume Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has directed civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, in a circular yesterday, said the Federal secretariat complexes had been decontaminated.

She said efforts were ongoing to decontaminate other public offices.

The circular reads: “Further to Mr President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance.“

“Offices are to open three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and close at 2:00pm on each day.”

The circular further advised affected officers to limit the number of visitors they receive while hand- washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App