FG orders agencies to send relief items to survivors of Sokoto bandit attacks      

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has asked agencies under it to send relief items to survivors of bandit attacks in Sokoto

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement directed the relevant agencies of the ministry to swiftly commence action and work in collaboration with the appropriate agencies of the Sokoto State Government in providing much-needed relief items to survivors of the attack.

“The Ministry will stand with the people in their hour of deprivation and need by ensuring that the pains inflicted on them by the terrorists are mitigated through appropriate interventions,” she assured.

She condemned the killing of Nigerians by bandits in communities in Sabon Birnin Local Government of Sokoto state in the strongest terms, while commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto state, and the families that lost their loved ones in the heinous attacks.

The Minister said that it was shocking that terrorists operating as bandits would commit mass murder in peaceful communities where innocent citizens were engaged in agrarian life without posing threat to anyone.

