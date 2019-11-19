FG, oil firms owing NDDC N1.3trn — N/Assembly panel

ADVERTISEMENT

…summons Ahmed, Emefiele, Accountant-General, others

The Federal Government owes the Niger Delta Development Commission N1.2trn, the joint National Assembly Committee on the NDDC alleged yesterday.

The committee, therefore, summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and the Auditor-General of the Federation Anthony Ayine to appear before it tomorrow.

Also summoned were 17 international and local oil companies, including the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Shell Petroleum and Conoil.

The committees said the oil companies owed the NDDC N72bn and $73m.

Co-chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, listed the affected oil firms as Shebah Express Petroleum, Atlas Petroleum, Allied Energy, Frontier Oil, Seven Energy Limited, Belma Oil Producing Limited, AITECO Exploration and Production, Dubrin Oil, Continental Oil and Gas, Enageed Resources Limited, New Cross exploration and Production, Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company and Prime Exploration and Production Company.

