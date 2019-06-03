FG, Ogun replicate PEWASH projects in four LGAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government and the Ogun State government are replicating the solar pump borehole project under the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) initiative in Ogun Waterside, Ijebu North, Odeda and Yewa North local government areas.

The Director, Water Supply and PPP, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engineer Benson Ajisegiri, disclosed this at the weekend in Abeokuta at a stakeholders’ review workshop on information, education and communication materials and products.

Ajisegiri, who was represented by PEWASH national coordinator, Mrs Jumia Wakaso, revealed that the project, which has three phases, had reached the second stage in Waterside and Ijebu North, while the state government was expected to also execute it’s share in the two local governments of Odeda and Yewa North.

He attributed the project’s failure to inadequate awareness and lack of communication, adding that “deliberate efforts are in progress to achieve behavioural change from the conceiving state.”

Ajisegiri urged the stakeholders and PEWASH committee in all the benefiting communities to take f firm charge of the facilities and reverse the sanitation and hygiene crisis in the affected areas.

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Rural Development, Mr Gbele Olugbebi, disclosed that only 14 rural and two semi-urban local government areas identified in the state would benefit from the PEWASH intervention.

The Chairman, Obafemi Local Council Development Area, Mrs Olabisi Collins, applauded the state government for putting smile on the faces of the citizens living in Obafemi Owode.

“I urge my people, the beneficiaries, to protect the facilities to encourage government do more on sanitation, hygiene and other health-related issues,” Collins said, adding that her leadership would strive to make communities become open-defecation free.

