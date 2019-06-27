FG, Nasarawa to partner on industrialisation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) has entered into partnership with the Nasarawa State government for the rapid industrialization of the state.

This followed a meeting between the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule and the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO), OSGF, Engr. Festus Daudu, on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor expressed the hope that the partnership will improve on the economic potential of the state and which can in turn add value to the nation’s economic interest.

According to the governor, the state is safe and open for investment by prospective investors.

Sule said industrialization remains the focal point of his administration which seeks to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed in the state as part of measures to reducing the poverty level.

“For us in Nasarawa state, our aim is to embark on industrialization of the state and so with the sensitive nature of the special duties office, we hope that this could be achieved if they assure prospective investors of the safety of the state,” Sule said.

Speaking earlier, Engr. Daudu assured that his office will always be available where appropriate to partner with the state government at all times to render service in any area required in order to move the state forward.

According to him, the mandate of his office which include, monitoring the implementation of all federal government decisions that have policies, programmes and projects embedded in them and the verification and authorization of payments of all federal government interventions and zonal/constituency projects among others are key to the success of the state government development plans.

He said his office visit to the state is part of the measures of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of rapid economic growth of the country.

The Permanent Secretary, who was accompanied by the four parastatals under his supervision, also visited the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Mohammed Bage.

