FG N5000 conditional cash transfer not from the council – Kwali chair

The Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mr. Danladi Chiya, has said the ongoing disbursement of the Federal Government N5,000 conditional cash transfer to poor households in the area was not the area council Covid-19 palliatives.

Chiya, who spoke through the secretary of the council, Malam Bako Pai, clarified that the disbursement was not palliatives for COVID-19 lockdown in the FCT.

He said following grumblings by some residents that the area council was disbursing funds to some selected party members and supporters in the area as palliatives for COVID-19, the council had no option than to come out and clear the air on the matter.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the funds which were disbursed to the poor and vulnerable were not the COVID-19 palliatives given by the area council. Those who think the disbursement was by the area council and it was done to favour others are wrong.

According to him, the funds disbursed on Wednesday in the area was the N5,000 conditional cash transfer of President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised the poor and vulnerable ones across the country.

The chairman said the programme was carried out by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which he said the council has been enjoying for over a year now.

He urged residents to remain calm and be peaceful, saying there are preparations to ensure the COVID-19 palliatives are given to them in no distant time.

