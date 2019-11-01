FG moves to strengthen civil service

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has pledged to ensure the nation’s civil service deliver its mandate beyond expectation of the people.

The Chairman FCSC, Dr. Tukur Bello Ingawa and the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the pledged yesterday in Abuja when the later paid a working visit to the FCSC headquarter in Abuja.

The Deputy Director, Press, FCSC, Mrs. Babaoye Eniola Felicia, said in a statement that the two organizations said they were ready to make the civil service work through practicable working relationship.

Mrs. Babaoye quoted Dr. Ingawa as assuring the acting HoCSF of collaboration that will advance the course of service in our nation.

“The Hon. Chairman while welcoming the acting Head of Service expressed his desire to work with her and her team in order to preposition the Federal Civil Service in line with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He said the new leadership of FCSC is ever committed and determined to transform the Federal Civil Service, which is the engine room of Government, for the sustainable progress of the Nation,” she said.

The Honorable Chairman assured the Acting Head of Service that the commission will continue to remain open to collaborate with her office on all issues that will advance the progress of the service and the nation at large.

Earlier in her address, the acting HoCS, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan sought synergy between her office and the FCSC, to work hand in hand in order to succeed in improving the Federal Civil Service.

While emphasizing the need for the two bodies to cooperate and work together to achieve the aim of repositioning the Civil Service and ensure that no gap is allowed in the course of progress, Yemi-Esan said that without the cooperation of the FCSC, the OHCSF cannot succeed.

