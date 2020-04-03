FG lists silos to release 70,000mt of grains to NEMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Following President Muhammadu Buhari approval for the release of 70,000 metric tonnes of assorted food items from the National Strategic Food Reserve stock to cushion the effect of lockdown over Coronavirus, some food items are ready to be handed over to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for onward distribution to vulnerable communities.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono explained Friday in Abuja that 5,000 Metric tons of garri is readily available for immediate release while bagging of the food grains is ongoing for release.

According to the Minister, the food items are being released from the National Strategic Food Reserve Silo Complexes as detailed below:

1. Minna Silo, Niger State – 10,000MT’s of Maize and 2,500MT of Gari.

2. Lafia Silo, Nassarawa State- 5,000MT’s of Millet and 1,500MT’s of Gari.

3. Dustin-ma Silo, Katsina State – 12,500MT of Maize and 5,000MT of Sorghum.

4. Yola Silo, Adamawa State – 12,500MT Maize and 5,000MT of Sorghum

5. Gusau Silo, Zamfara State – 15,000MT of Sorghum and

6. Ilesha Silo, Osun State – 1,000MT of Gari.

Alhaji Nanono said that by the end of next week all the approved grains will be handed over to NEMA accordingly.

