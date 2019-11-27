FG links rising inflation to border closure

  1. Home
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday attributed the rise in inflation for the month of October to Nigeria’s border closure.
The minister, who fielded questions from journalists, however, said that the closure of the land borders was a temporary measure.
She said the borders would be reopened as discussions with neighbouring States had reached an advanced stage.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, however, added that the country could no longer subsidise other nations, urging neighbouring countries to respect ECOWAS protocols.
Mohammed said West African neighbours often repackage goods from other nations with a view to importing them to Nigeria.
Nigeria’s annual inflation rate increased to 11.61 percent in October 2019 from 11.24 percent in the previous month, reaching the highest since May 2018.

