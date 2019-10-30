FG lifts suspension on humanitarian NGOs in Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has temporarily lifted the suspension placed on two international humanitarian organisations (NGOs) in the Northeast.

The two humanitarian NGOs; Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, were suspended by the “Operation Lafiya Dole” Theatre Command of the Nigerian Army on September 19 and September 24, respectively, on the allegation that they were supplying food, fuel and medicine to Boko Haram insurgents.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during a media briefing held Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD), Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that government was concerned about counter terrorism efforts and that measures must be put in place to support it.

She said: “Based on the 7-point agenda proposed by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to strengthen coordination and partnership between the humanitarian community and the government of Nigeria in the North East, and taking into consideration the planned civil military coordination workshop in Maiduguri by the FMHADMSD, these issues will be addressed.

“Among others, they will be addressed through establishment of a high policy forum on humanitarian assistance in Northeast by this ministry, vetting of all humanitarian vendors, clearance of all NGOs, allocation of fuel to humanitarian actors, submission of monthly reports on humanitarian activities through the FMHADMSD, review of civil-military coordination in Maiduguri and Abuja, development and approval of a cash transfer policy for humanitarian assistance in Northeast.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App