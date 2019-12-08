FG lied over IPPIS enrollment, ASUU says

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the Federal Government as greatest promoter of fake news over its claim that it has enrolled over 39,000 lecturers on the controversial Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU described the story as fraudulent and fictitious asking government to stop fooling itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ASUU Chairman University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole stated that the Union recorded over 90 percent compliance from her highly focussed, dedicated and loyal members.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Omole who stated that it was also laughable that a government agency could go on air that it discovered 100 fake professors in Nigerian Universities when it still needed verification of the names from university administrations.

The Union advised Federal Government to stop breaking the law in the name of fighting corruption and offer to help government in anti-corruption fight without breaking the law.

The Professor of Forest Engineering stated that University Lecturers are different from University workers which the government claims it enrolled.

ASUU maintained that the allegation that it was supporting corruption by refusing to enlist on IPPIS stating that her opposition is based on law and the rights and privileges of the university lecturers which the template will trample upon.

“We have never had it so bad. A government sworn in as civillian but lack democratic words and hate negotiations. A government that cannot fund education. A government that disobeys court orders. That is why we didnt take the government to court on IPPIS because we know the outcome will not be obeyed. The government is now specialist in fake news enrolling fictitious lecturers. Our members stand with their Union. We are fighting a just cause and we have won government. Their desperation stinks and their lawlessness is legion.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App