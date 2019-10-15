FG has licensed six modular refineries, says Presidential aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has given license to six modular refineries to begin operations across the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Edobor Iyamu, said this on Tuesday in Uyo at a Dialogue on “Critically Appraising Mechanisms Used To Transfer Benefits of Resource Extraction to the Niger Delta Region”.

He said the establishment of the refineries were deliberate efforts by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to grow local content in the region.

He said, to ensure that the Niger Delta region benefited from the opportunities that accrue from oil exploration, the federal government had kept its word by ensuring that the refineries were not only given licenses but also encouraged to begin production.

Iyamu noted that the federal government had made the environment conducive for investors to open modular refineries in the country, adding that the government had approved zero duties to investors on modular refinery equipment.

He said strengthening the local content act was one of the policies set up by the government to encourage local content in the oil and gas sector.

